Insider Selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cummins stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $494.08. 1,072,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.27. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $495.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

