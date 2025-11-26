Insider Selling: Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Insider Sells 28,594 Shares of Stock

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,333.24. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datavault AI alerts:

On Thursday, August 28th, Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of Datavault AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60.

Datavault AI Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of DVLT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,213,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Datavault AI Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datavault AI ( NASDAQ:DVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datavault AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.