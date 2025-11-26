Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 25,024 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,241.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 821,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,266.08. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 3,951,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

