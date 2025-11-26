Insider Selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $5,155,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,895,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,655,827.90. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squadron Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 2,887,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

