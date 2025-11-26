Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Sells 33,862 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 33,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $1,702,242.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,291,646.33. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Ira Liran sold 25,381 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $1,276,410.49.

On Monday, November 17th, Ira Liran sold 26,138 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,309,252.42.

On Monday, November 17th, Ira Liran sold 14,619 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $732,411.90.

On Monday, November 17th, Ira Liran sold 14,619 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $732,411.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,242,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ira Liran sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,823,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Ira Liran sold 2,114 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $78,218.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. 1,940,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Vita Coco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vita Coco by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.