Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 and last traded at GBX 0.23. 3,018,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,668,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.80.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.