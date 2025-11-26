Head to Head Analysis: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and J-Long Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.72 $437.27 million $0.75 26.00 J-Long Group $39.08 million 0.39 $2.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

This table compares Grasim Industries and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 2.71% 5.48% 1.75% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J-Long Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grasim Industries and J-Long Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 J-Long Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Grasim Industries beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

