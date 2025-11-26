Head to Head Analysis: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Workhorse Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $2.84 billion 0.09 $49.08 million $0.07 8.29 Workhorse Group $6.62 million 3.38 -$101.79 million ($7.16) -0.13

Volatility & Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 1.74% 5.67% 1.77% Workhorse Group -606.64% -232.69% -71.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iochpe-Maxion and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 0.00 Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

