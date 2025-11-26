Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) vs. Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and Acacia Diversified”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $37.61 billion 0.20 $802.00 million $34.54 9.19 Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

This table compares Lithia Motors and Acacia Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.39% 13.42% 3.84% Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithia Motors and Acacia Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 7 1 2.82 Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus target price of $389.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Acacia Diversified on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles. The company sells its products and services through the Driveway and Greencars brand names through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance solutions. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers consumer products under the EUFLORIA brand name for the distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

