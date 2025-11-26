Critical Analysis: Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 80.08% 12.55% 12.25% Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pioneer Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

12.7% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $556,980.00 15.98 $460,000.00 $0.23 20.76 Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 1.74 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mesa Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

