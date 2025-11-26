Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,436,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,097,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,149,695 shares of company stock valued at $186,821,453 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

