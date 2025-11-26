Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MGP Ingredients stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 242,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,350. The company has a market cap of $481.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $47.25.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $130.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 130.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 560,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,848.30. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

