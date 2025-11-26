T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in T-Mobile US stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,934. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,719,181 shares of company stock valued at $404,701,767 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

