Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.
Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 3,174,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
About Representative McClain
Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
