Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 1,726,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,639. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $272,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $5,774,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

