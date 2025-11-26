Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ciena stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,143,000 after buying an additional 103,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,313,000 after acquiring an additional 329,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,286,000 after purchasing an additional 702,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.