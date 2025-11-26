Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vistra stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. 3,861,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,781. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.46. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Vistra by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.20.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

