Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Datadog stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

DDOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.87, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,496,398 shares of company stock worth $252,332,032 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Macquarie increased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

