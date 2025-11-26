Gregory Bowles Sells 3,931 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $53,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,646.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,604 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $61,279.24.

On Friday, October 3rd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $86,397.84.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $58,612.54.

On Monday, September 22nd, Gregory Bowles sold 12,900 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $203,175.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 12,315,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,033,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after buying an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $18,936,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $40,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.