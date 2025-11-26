Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.