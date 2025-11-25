Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,024. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.10 and its 200 day moving average is $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,463.1% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

