First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director John Heyneman Jr Sells 30,432 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) Director John Heyneman, Jr. sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $944,304.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,414,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,896,155.08. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 4.6%

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 2,975,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,329. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

