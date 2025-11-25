ASOS (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £1,322.76 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Izzard sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219, for a total transaction of £1,322.76.

ASOS Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.02. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. Equities research analysts predict that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 440 to GBX 375 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.