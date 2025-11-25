NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.6150, with a volume of 28992682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $658,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,502,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 180,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $13,210,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

