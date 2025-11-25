Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.1576 and last traded at $9.1576. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

