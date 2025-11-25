Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Zscaler updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.3%

Zscaler stock traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.73. 2,899,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.07 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.