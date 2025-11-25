Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $549,990.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $549,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,610.38. The trade was a 42.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 110,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,170. The stock has a market cap of $653.82 million, a PE ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 624.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

