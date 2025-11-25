dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 305956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Desjardins lowered dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.57%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

