Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Miami International (MIAX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Miami International (NYSE: MIAX):

11/24/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Miami International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Miami International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Miami International is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Miami International was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Miami International

In related news, Director Murray Stahl acquired 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,875.90. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,618 in the last three months.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

