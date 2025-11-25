American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Up 18.3% – What’s Next?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 302,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 53,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.24 million for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

