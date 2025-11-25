Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 31.5% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 31.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.57. Approximately 15,944,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 2,925,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

Thruvision Group Stock Down 31.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.36.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

