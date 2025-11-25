Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 443,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 83,161 shares.The stock last traded at $62.8250 and had previously closed at $62.14.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.