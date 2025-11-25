IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$57.35 and last traded at C$57.38, with a volume of 123978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. CIBC set a C$61.00 target price on IGM Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.27. The firm has a market cap of C$13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.562 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$419,121.00. Insiders have sold 27,924 shares of company stock worth $1,580,349 over the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

