Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.49 and last traded at C$72.33, with a volume of 556054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.50.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.8%
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).
