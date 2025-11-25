Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$31.00 target price by Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.20.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.20. 7,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.56. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$17.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$496.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$323.57 million during the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

