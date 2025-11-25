iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $120.36, with a volume of 1818805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3662 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

