Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 25th (ABCB, ACHV, AIG, BFST, BNS, CM, COTY, DXCM, ESPR, HIG)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 25th:

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV). They issued a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). Royal Bank Of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). Rothschild & Co Redburn issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). They issued an in-line rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR). They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). Royal Bank Of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DZ Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

