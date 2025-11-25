NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.55 and last traded at GBX 49.60, with a volume of 12747436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 2.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £285.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a current ratio of 25.38 and a quick ratio of 13.96.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.
