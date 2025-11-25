InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 402,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 147,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

InZinc Mining Trading Up 20.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

