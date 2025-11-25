EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$107.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.30.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
