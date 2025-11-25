Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.15. Approximately 14,359,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,471,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.