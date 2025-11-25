Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,959. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fox Advisors cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

