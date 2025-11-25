Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 80, with a volume of 118242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 160 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc will post 10.3053435 earnings per share for the current year.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.