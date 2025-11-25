Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $498.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

