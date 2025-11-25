Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$229.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a C$229.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.43.

Royal Bank of Canada

RY stock traded up C$2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$213.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,635. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$190.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$151.25 and a 52-week high of C$214.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

