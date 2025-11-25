Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Set at C$179.00 by Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) received a C$179.00 price objective from research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a C$182.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$168.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$173.54.

BMO stock traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$174.46. The company had a trading volume of 943,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.31 and a 1-year high of C$182.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

