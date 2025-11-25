Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 668,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$67.77.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

