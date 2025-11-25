Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.08.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.