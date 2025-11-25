Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$81.26 and last traded at C$81.16, with a volume of 50273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.18.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.