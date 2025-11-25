APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 1519608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

APi Group Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

